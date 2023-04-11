"Uncle Bobby still hasn't felt me at my full force" - Major WWE star warns his story with Bobby Lashley isn't over

After missing out on having a WrestleMania moment, WWE has seemingly gotten Bobby Lashley back on track as he recently kicked off a new feud with Bronson Reed. The two superstars faced each other on this week's RAW, and Reed sent a daunting message on Twitter to his rival following a chaotic bout.

Given that their storyline is in its early stages, it wasn't surprising to see Lashley and Reed's first-ever singles match ended in a double count-out.

Bobby Lashley is one of the most protected superstars in WWE, but Bronson is least intimidated by The All Mighty. The former NXT North American Champion tweeted immediately after RAW and warned that his story with Lashley is far from over.

Bronson Reed even sent a message to "Uncle Bobby," claiming that the 46-year-old veteran was yet to feel his "full force." He ended his tweet by urging fans to watch out for his next move, which we're sure will be explosive, to say the least:

"Story ain't over. Been sick all week with the flu, Uncle Bobby still hasn't felt me at my full force. Stay tuned. #WWERaw," wrote the 34-year-old star.

What happened between Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed on this week's WWE RAW?

It's always fascinating when two powerful and hard-hitting competitors battle it out inside the squared circle, and Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed was no different for as long as it lasted.

Lashley began strong by taking out Reed with a neckbreaker and a suplex before looking to apply the Hurt Lock. One of the biggest takeaways from the match was Bobby finding it challenging to execute his submission move, which in turn made Reed come off looking incredibly strong.

The action spilled over to the ringside area, and neither man made it back as the referee counted them out. A massive brawl kicked off between Reed and Lashley as WWE officials had to come and separate the two before the post-match segment concluded.

Bronson mixing it up with Lashley on TV has undoubtedly raised his stock on the roster and has made him look like a big deal. Going by the reactions to his work online, Reed was thoroughly impressive in his first match against the two-time world champion.

Do you like what you've seen thus far from Reed and Lashley? Let us know in the comments section below.

