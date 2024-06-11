Uncle Howdy to finally arrive in WWE; countdown has seemingly begun

Uncle Howdy may soon return to WWE. On RAW this week, a countdown began.

For the past few months, WWE has been teased with hints that Uncle Howdy is going to return. The rumored Wyatt 6 faction's addition to the speculation has only led to further doubts. Multiple QR Codes have shown up on WWE TV, which led to mysterious videos and clues on what's next for the stars in the promotion.

The latest QR Code has led to the first concrete idea of when Uncle Howdy will finally show up. With Clash at the Castle this weekend, fans thought it would be at the event, but the clue dropped on RAW has contradicted this.

Instead, a countdown began that is set to end on RAW next week. It appeared with the message, "You refused salvation. The reckoning is inevitable."



With the countdown possibly leading to the star's debut, it may finally be time for the start of a second run, with Howdy possibly appearing for the first time since Bray Wyatt's tragic passing last year.

Fans will have to wait and see if it happens and whether the rest of the rumored Wyatt 6 faction accompanies him.

