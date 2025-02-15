Uncle Howdy finds new target on WWE SmackDown; shares their joint history

Uncle Howdy has been missing for several weeks and hasn't yet appeared in person since his move to WWE SmackDown. But, it was clear that he was the man behind the warning sent to Alexa Bliss on last night's show.

Ad

While Bliss was talking to Nia Jax and Candice LeRae backstage, more graphics flashed up on the screen as Howdy reminded Bliss of their previous meeting on RAW back in January 2023.

At that time, Howdy was working with Bray Wyatt and Bliss was claiming that she was the Face of Evil and sending a warning to Bianca Belair ahead of their Royal Rumble match. Howdy popped up to ask her who was in charge, before making his way out to the top of the ramp to intimidate the former Women's Champion.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was a time after Lilly and was seemingly leading to a bigger story, but Bliss wrestled her final match for two years at the Rumble and Wyatt then passed away before she made her return.

Bliss has since returned and paid tribute to The Fiend at the Royal Rumble where she reverted back to her former character with a new Lilly doll.

Is Uncle Howdy targeting Alexa Bliss?

If Alexa Bliss and Uncle Howdy were on the same page, it would seem much less sinister than their interactions have been. Howdy seems to be questioning if she is actually in charge, because he appears to be in charge of The Wyatt Sicks.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What is Bliss in charge of? What is Howdy actually asking of Bliss? Fans were aware that the two characters were going to cross paths when she returned but they could be picking up where they left off and finishing the storyline that was planned before Bliss' pregnancy.

The question is, are they on the same page or is she his next target?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback