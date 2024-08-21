Uncle Howdy goes viral for impressive physique

The latest Monday night's WWE RAW saw Uncle Howdy strike to set up his imminent in-ring singles debut. The Wyatt Sicks have become fan favorites amid their campaign of terror on RAW, and now Howdy is going viral for his look.

Bo Dallas has been widely praised for his role as Uncle Howdy in the storyline inspired by his late brother, Bray Wyatt. This week's RAW featured The Wyatt Sicks interrupting Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri. American Made stood together in the ring as The Creeds and Chad Gable joined Nile. However, The Wyatts provided a distraction while Howdy rushed in and took Gable down with a Sister Abigail. Howdy and his sinister friends then posed together to end the segment.

Howdy has since trended online for his impressive physique and how as of late, he appears to be in much better shape than the last time fans saw the character with Bray, and the last time they saw Bo. The tweets on Howdy's muscles go back to late July, but they apparently picked up steam after this week's appearance.

Howdy vs. Gable has been announced for next Monday's RAW. This will be Bo's first official match as Howdy, and his first match since the WWE live event on November 7, 2019. The eight-man match that night saw Gable, Tucker, Otis, and Apollo Crews defeat Dallas, Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

Uncle Howdy's in-ring debut set for WWE RAW

WWE will return to the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island next Monday for RAW. This will be the final episode before Bash in Berlin.

WWE currently has three items announced for next week, along with the go-home build for Bash in Berlin. Below is the updated card:

The final RAW build for Bash in Berlin

Tournament begins to crown new #1 contender to Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker

Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable

Jey Uso is the only name announced for the #1 contender's tournament as of now. In addition to the above names announced for RAW, the WWE and arena websites have the following superstars advertised: CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, and Gunther.

