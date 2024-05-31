Uncle Howdy potentially spotted before SmackDown; WWE immediately deletes massive hint

Uncle Howdy has been in the back of the mind for most of the WWE Universe over the last few months. Starting with just a few QR codes, the star's return may finally be set to take place with him potentially spotted before SmackDown.

Since Uncle Howdy first appeared with Bray Wyatt over a year ago, the star has been the center of controversy. With rumors that it's Bo Dallas under the mask, the claims have only developed further with hints regularly dropped on WWE TV through QR codes.

There's also speculation that Howdy is not alone and that the company is paying tribute to Wyatt through the arrival of the much-talked-about faction, Wyatt 6. Most of the build-up to Howdy's arrival has been through hints and clues that fans have had to put together.

Now, WWE has dropped a massive hint before SmackDown. They tweeted a picture of a mysterious figure resembling Uncle Howdy on X and immediately deleted it. This was picked up by eagle-eyed fans, who recognized that this was another hint.

It also had the caption, "Signs and wonders".

Whether this means that the star is finally set to arrive and it's happening on SmackDown remains to be seen. The picture below shows Uncle Howdy standing among the woods of what appears to be the same forested area where the Wyatts stayed.

The star was spotted standing in the forested area (Credit: WWE on Twitter)

Uncle Howdy is one of several stars rumored to be part of the Wyatt 6 group in WWE

While there's no official confirmation yet that there is a Wyatt 6 group, the hints and clues suggest several stars will be part of it.

Currently, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan are all expected to be part of the group, with Bo Dallas himself as Howdy.

All of the stars have been absent from the company for a while now, but the coming weeks should reveal whether the speculation is correct.

