Uncle Howdy’s latest tease could hint at more additions to Wyatt 6

Bray Wyatt's legacy in WWE will continue with his last incarnation's most pivotal character: Uncle Howdy, who will likely be portrayed by his real-life brother, Bo Dallas. The company has relied heavily on QR codes and cryptic wordings on-screen during the recent shows on television.

At Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland, Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship went third on the card. During Zayn's entrance, the cryptic messages continued, with "You were warned. Told to prepare. You will behold. The massacre is coming" being displayed.

Meanwhile, a new QR code has led to a page that features the lines "You refused salvation. The reckoning is inevitable." Following this ominous message, a countdown timer began, set to expire in time for WWE RAW on June 17.

This could be an indication that something significant is set to take place on the upcoming episode of the red brand. Perhaps Uncle Howdy and his faction—Wyatt 6—will make their presence felt. The stick men seen in the picture below (which was available in WWE's link) could be a subtle tease that more members can be expected. Who they are bears watching.

More cryptic teases

As seen in the picture, a split personality is also indicated, which was part of Bray Wyatt's character since he introduced The Fiend in 2019. Will Uncle Howdy finally appear on WWE television this week on RAW? We will find out in two days' time.