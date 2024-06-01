Uncle Howdy sends a message during SmackDown; new clue indicates a major upcoming reveal

Uncle Howdy seemingly sent a new message during WWE SmackDown. A new clue was also provided which indicated a major reveal.

Over the past several weeks, a QR code has been popping on WWE television which has provided some creepy clues regarding the appearance of Uncle Howdy. These clues were similar to when Bray Wyatt made his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Tonght on WWE SmackDown, a new QR code popped up with the message hello in different languages and concluded with the word goodbye in just english. Scanning the QR code takes the fans to a website with multiple words placed in a oval shape. Clicking each text opens either a previously seen video or a new video. There is a crow symbol in the middle of all these texts and clicking it leads to a new webpage with several links. Clicking each link points to a different puzzle. There are also 10 pages of journal entries referencing to a mysterious person.

Above these texts, there are the words "recapitulation" and "I am all of us" and below it are the words "Elucidate" and "Remember." Clicking on "Elucidate" leads to a Twitch video of the therapist which was part of an earlier clue while clicking on "Remember" points to another Twitch video which is 35 minutes long. Below these two words is a sad icon and clicking on this points to an image with the words "save yourself" and "will tell you more tomorrow," indicating that something big could be revealed tomorrow. So far, this clue has served as a recap of everything that has happened so in this storyline.

It will be interesting to see what the new Uncle Howdy tease will be tomorrow and where will WWE post the next clue.

