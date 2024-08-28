Uncle Howdy spotted breaking character when RAW was off the air; seen with another top star [VIDEO]

Uncle Howdy has been spotted in a rare video, in which he is seen breaking his usual creepy character when RAW was off the air. The video has now emerged.

Uncle Howdy is one of the top stars on the roster since returning to WWE. Bo Dallas has made it his priority to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt by carrying on his legacy through The Wyatt Sicks faction. The star made his in-ring debut for the first time since returning and defeated Chad Gable on this week's episode of RAW. The rest of the faction also appeared to take out the rest of American Made.

A video emerged at some point from the night when the cameras were not rolling. RAW was off the air, presumably before the show began, and in it, Uncle Howdy can be seen wearing his mask and wandering around the ring. It appears he was preparing for his match with Chad Gable, who was also in the ring. Despite their rivalry, the stars were very friendly and appeared to be hanging out and planning their actions for when they fought each other.

The star can be seen in the second clip of the video, still wearing his mask but walking around and talking normally with his rival of the night - Chad Gable. It is the clip following Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman's fight.

It is rare for the star to be caught out of character. Now that he has beaten Chad Gable, it remains to be seen what's next for Howdy.

