Uncle Howdy takes his first victim at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Uncle Howdy has apparently attacked his first victim during WWE King and Queen of the Ring. Teasers for Howdy's return have been airing for weeks now, amid rumors and speculation on a new Wyatt 6 faction with Howdy, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan, with Bray Wyatt seen as the sixth member. Although the victim was not a WWE Superstar as many would have expected, the occurrence does indicate that Uncle Howdy's presence will be felt sooner rather than later.

A new QR teaser aired during today's King and Queen of the Ring PLE, and that led to wwe.com/rainerius. The video includes an unidentified man playing the WWE 2K24 video game, apparently backstage at the Jeddah Super Dome. The man was startled by something, and when he went to investigate, he was seemingly abducted by Howdy. The video ended with a "Lost Connection. Goodbye." graphic, then a quick flash of Howdy or The Fiend's face.

The unidentified person appears to be playing Bayley vs. Bianca Belair, in the Extreme Rules arena. For what it's worth, the 2022 Extreme Rules PLE saw Belair retain the RAW Women's Championship over Bayley in a Ladder Match. The show also featured the return of Bray.

To add to the speculation, June 17 was previously teased as the arrival date of Howdy's new faction. The new QR website teaser URL ends in "rainerius," and Rainerius, who lived from 1115 - 1160, was the patron saint of Pisa and the patron saint of travelers. Wikipedia notes that his feast day is June 17.

It remains to be seen if there will be more Uncle Howdy teasers during WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

Sportskeeda Wrestling has full coverage of the big event.

