Uncle Howdy teases bringing back “The Fiend” gimmick in WWE

The Wyatt Sicks have been targeting the entire WWE SmackDown tag division since their return earlier this year. The horror stable scored a major win on the latest edition of the blue brand in an eight-man tag match, earning a shot at the Tag Team Championship. Interestingly, Uncle Howdy has subtly hinted at bringing back the legendary Fiend character.
The Fiend was the masked gimmick played by the late Bray Wyatt. During their debut on the main roster alongside Bray, Wyatt Sicks also introduced “The Fiend” in their pack. However, since the former WWE champion passed away, the horror character hasn't been mentioned.
However, eagle-eyed fans have now caught a hint from the latest edition of the blue brand. Uncle Howdy was seen wearing modified in-ring gear, featuring a new gauntlet inspired by The Fiend's attire. Additionally, his pants included elements of The Fiend’s red and black outfit.
Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.
It could be a tribute to Bray Wyatt by his brother, Bo Dallas, the man behind Howdy’s mask. Regardless, it might be an Easter egg, hinting at The Fiend’s recruiting soon.
Dallas could portray The Fiend on television. The return of the iconic horror persona would help boost Wyatt Sicks into the main event picture.
Major WWE match for Wyatt Sicks next week
Following their big win on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the Stamford-based promotion officially announced that Wyatt Sicks will be competing for the Tag Team Titles in a rematch against the reigning champions, the Street Profits, next week on the blue brand, which will emanate from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
On the June 27 edition of SmackDown, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, The Street Profits, handed The Wyatt Sicks their first loss since their return and retained their tag gold.
It will be interesting to see whether the Street Profits retain the title next week or whether new WWE Tag Team Champions will be crowned on the blue brand.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!