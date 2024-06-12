'Undashing' Cody Rhodes returns after 12 years; confronts two top WWE stars

'Undashing' Cody Rhodes returned to WWE programming this week for the first time in over 12 years. On the latest episode of NXT, The American Nightmare brought back his old mask and handed it to Jacy Jayne while Jazmyn Nyx was also present during the segment.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has been wearing a nose guard since the beginning of the month, as she sustained an injury that kept her off television for nearly a month. Several superstars have worn masks in the past to protect their faces, especially their noses, from further injury.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Cody Rhodes was involved in an in-ring segment with Trick Williams. He announced that Whoop That Trick will defend his NXT Championship against the winner of the 25-man Battle Royal, which will be held next week.

After the segment, the current Undisputed WWE Champion approached Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx backstage. He was carrying a brown paper bag, and he pulled out his old mask and gifted it to Jacy.

The latter was taken aback, but she accepted the gift. She even wore it in the main event segment during Roxanne Perez's "State of the Women's Division." Cody Rhodes dropped his 'Undashing' gimmick on the November 14, 2011, episode of RAW, after Randy Orton broke his mask during their Street Fight match the previous week.

