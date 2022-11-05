Brock Lesnar has been having more fun and is enjoying his recent WWE run since shifting to the cowboy side of his personality. The undefeated megastar Jake Paul seems to be a fan of Lesnar and has teased a tag team with him on Twitter.

The Beast Incarnate's record as a fighter is well-established within the industry, making him quite a legend in many people's eyes.

Famous boxer Jake Paul met up with the former WWE Champion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as he flew over to support his brother Logan Paul in his match against Roman Reigns.

The Problem Child posted a photo on social media of him and Brock Lesnar posing and teasing joining forces with him. Jake Paul could be looking to make a name for himself in the Stamford-based promotion in the future, just like his brother. An alliance with Lesnar could do wonders, with the latter exploring more of his fun character.

The undefeated boxing megastar has been making quite a name for himself as a legitimate attraction in the boxing sport and is sure to bring in more eyes for WWE as well.

We'll have to see how much Jake Paul gets involved in the match when backing his brother Logan to win against The Tribal Chief.

WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Jake Paul being brought in to support Logan Paul

With the announcement of Jake Paul coming in to help Logan Paul for his match at Crown Jewel 2022 against Roman Reigns, things shifted to another gear of interest.

However, most fans expect the YouTube sensation to lose, considering his lack of experience compared to Reigns in the wrestling ring, and The Bloodline is a constant looming threat to interfere in the match.

Logan Paul found a way to even out the odds a bit in his favor and announced he has a Bloodline of his own as he brought on Jake Paul to be in his corner.

The WWE Universe didn't explode with too much joy over the announcement and also claimed he could've brought on his prime business partner and rapper KSI to help him instead.

