Undefeated RAW star returns to WWE show after 840 days

WWE Superstar Xia Li confronted Lyra Valkyria during this week's episode of NXT.

A few weeks ago, Valkyria sent shockwaves through the wrestling world by winning the NXT Women's Championship from Becky Lynch. The Irish star was set to address the WWE universe during this week's show.

As the newly crowned champion, Valkyria received a thunderous ovation from the crowd. She began her address by expressing her respect for Becky Lynch, acknowledging her as a true 'legend' in the business. Lyra went on to recognize the fierce competition within the NXT Women's division, where contenders were eager to challenge her for the title.

At that moment, Xia Li emerged from the audience and made her intentions clear. She wondered if Valkyria had witnessed her previous assault on Lynch during RAW, and now, she had set her sights on capturing Valkyria's title.

The segment concluded with an intense staredown between the two women.

This was Li's first appearance on NXT television since July 2021, when she faced Raquel Rodriguez in a singles competition. The Chinese star currently has an unbeaten(1-0) record on WWE RAW.

It will be interesting to see if the talented star is able to capture the NXT Women's Championship.

