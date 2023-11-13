"Undeniable" Cody Rhodes rivalry with SmackDown star (not Roman Reigns) could reignite, says 37-year-old

WWE played it smart by not bringing up the history between Cody Rhodes and a top star on TV despite their recent interaction.

The wrestling world is clamoring for arguably the most important rematch of the decade, Reigns vs. Rhodes II, at WrestleMania 40. The creative team gave a subtle hint to the viewers on the October 13 edition of SmackDown, which immediately sent the fanbase into a frenzy.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Podcast, host Dave LaGreca - a self-professed huge fan of "The American Nightmare" - asked guest Nick Aldis whether Rhodes would give the new SmackDown GM a title opportunity.

That is, of course, if he manages to dethrone "The Tribal Chief" at The Show of Shows in 2024. Aldis responded with this:

"I will say this really quickly," he began. "Cody and I. Rivalry. Chemistry. Story. It's sort of undeniable. He knows where I am, and I know where he is. Never say never." [From 24:11 to 24:31]

Nick Aldis was appointed the new GM of Friday nights in the season premiere episode of SmackDown. He has since brought a presence to the show that matches the aura of a true WWE Superstar. It remains to be seen if he will ever step foot inside the squared circle as a competitor.

Cody Rhodes isn't sure how to feel about his pinfall loss to "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns

At WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes. The main event of Night 2 left a sour taste for the vast majority of the viewers. So much so, the incredible match that preceded the controversial result, was forgotten and overshadowed by the culmination.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open Podcast, Cody Rhodes was asked by Mark Henry whether he knows that the loss he took on The Grandest Stage of Them All was the best thing to ever happen to him, he said:

"I’m being honest in the sense that I don’t know how to feel about WrestleMania 39 until I get where I’d like to get. And you know this more than anybody, it’s a long road to get back," Rhodes expressed doubt.

He continued:

"I’ve been saying, and sometimes you can catch me when I’m out there on RAW or at SummerSlam, I’ve been saying, ‘We’re on our way. We’re on our way.’ I even went as far as when people think it’s somebody else, [I say] ‘It’s always been me.’ But the truth is those are just words." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Cody Rhodes made his WWE comeback in 2022 at WrestleMania 38. The fans clearly want him to put the kibosh on "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns' historic title run. As of this writing though, it's fair game for just about any WWE Superstar who earns their way to the top of the card.

