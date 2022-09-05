"He's got his boys there" - Multi-time Champion gives honest take on Triple H hiring his close friends as WWE executives

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently commented on Triple H as the company's new head of creativity. He gave his thoughts on the company's new head of creative having many of his allies surrounding him backstage.

Last week, Angle reunited with The Game during an episode of RAW airing live from his hometown of Pittsburgh. This was the first ever WWE event that Angle attended where Vince McMahon was not in charge.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com, the Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on Hunter putting close friends like Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg in high-ranking job roles.

"I haven't seen him in so long, and to see him in his new position, he's doing really well with it. It's very comfortable. He hired a big team underneath him to take care of everything that he needs taken care of, kind of like the way Vince did it because Vince ran everything, but he had people reporting to him. Triple H had to set up his own team the same way Vince did who he was comfortable with. Obviously, he hired Road Dog, part of D-Generation X. Shawn Michaels took a step up in the company, so you know, he's got his boys there, and I think that's great because they all have great chemistry together." [H/T Wrestling News.Co]

Shawn Michaels recently became the new Vice President of Talent Development Creative and Road Dogg recently returned to the company to serve as WWE's Vice President of Live Events.

Top WWE Superstar on how Triple H's new role has affected backstage morale

With Vince McMahon officially retiring from the company, his son-in-law is now in charge of the weekly storytelling on both RAW and SmackDown.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, major WWE Superstar Bayley gave an insight into what The King of King's new role has done for the superstars.

"I think it ultimately is just giving everybody hope," Bayley said. "It's given people in NXT hope, it's given people who've been released hope and that still wanna be here, and it just kind of feels like a new relationship where it's like anything's possible and everything's fresh and new." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Under the new Triple H regime, Bayley has been presented as one of the most intimidating members of the roster, with her stable Damage Control looking to takeover Monday Night RAW.

With a month now passed, what are your thoughts on Triple H running WWE creative? Let us know in the comments section below.

