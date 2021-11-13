"Underground legend" - Sasha Banks says former TNA star invented many modern-day wrestling moves 

Sasha Banks opened up about her admiration for former TNA star Amazing Red during the latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show,' where she joined as a special guest this week.

Banks has trained with Red on many occasions, and it has even been well-documented on WWE's YouTube channel. She put over Amazing Red as an underground legend and stated that he was one of the many wrestlers that didn't get the deserved recognition on the massive scale.

Banks credited Red for inventing many high-flying moves that most modern-day wrestlers utilize.

"Well, maybe they never heard of Amazing Red before. And thanks to social media, you can watch wrestling from all over the world. From the beginning to 2021, from years past to now, and there are so many different wrestlers, again, like I said, all over the world that haven't really got their recognition in the professional wrestling world at such a larger scale. Amazing Red is just an underground legend that till this day, you'd see matches, and half of the moves that you see, are moves that he invented. He invented them! That's so rare in wrestling because everything has been done," revealed Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks feels blessed to have been trained by Amazing Red

Sasha Banks feels Amazing Red is ahead of his time in the wrestling business, and she always cherishes the opportunity to learn from the cruiserweight icon.

"Amazing Red is just before his time. I want to let my fans know that I am training with the greats. To me, I just can't train at the Performance Center and put people's names out like that, I go out, and I seek the greatest. So I can have it on my accolade, like, who trained Sasha Banks? Amazing Red is one of them," added The Legit Boss.

Sasha’s Wig (Tj) @GlowESTBoss Sasha Banks and Amazing Red. Name a more iconic duo. 🥰 Sasha Banks and Amazing Red. Name a more iconic duo. 🥰

Amazing Red, real name Jonathan Figueroa, began wrestling in 1998 and worked for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and many other companies during his time as an active in-ring competitor.

The Puerto Rican wrestler is often credited as a tireless inventor and trailblazing athlete who revolutionized how cruiserweights worked. The three-time TNA X Division Champion has inspired many current wrestlers, with Sasha Banks being one of the most prominent names on the list.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Kaushik Das