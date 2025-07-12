Underrated duo defeats two former champions before SmackDown goes on the air

There was a pre-show dark match ahead of WWE SmackDown this week that saw an underrated tag team duo defeat two former champions. It was a huge victory ahead of WWE Evolution.

The underrated duo referred to here is Michin (Mia Yim) and B-Fab, both of whom are highly-acclaimed superstars who many believe deserve more opportunities in the women's division. Those opportunities could be coming soon after their latest win in the pre-show dark match.

Before SmackDown went on air tonight, they defeated Alba Fyre & Piper Niven, both of whom had Women's Tag Team Championship reigns (but not with each other). This was a huge victory for Michin and B-Fab.

Unfortunately for the duo, they won't be competing for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles as Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss took that spot on the blue brand. However, both women were confirmed to participate in the Women's Battle Royal in the all-women's premium live event.

They were also witnesses to the Fatal Four-Way Match on SmackDown that was won by Alexa Bliss. Fans will be hoping to see them get more opportunities in the women's division.

"Our time is coming," Michin noted.

To many fans, B-Fab has been steadily improving while Michin has always been a trusted, reliable veteran.

