"Undersized and fragile" - Mercedes Moné fka Sasha Banks targeted by former WWE Champion

Mercedes Moné fka Sasha Banks' fans weren't thrilled with Sid Vicious' latest tweet about The CEO.

The veteran is quite active on his official Twitter handle. The former WWE Champion has been taking massive shots at Banks on Twitter for a while now.

In his latest tweet, Sid Vicious has taken another jibe at the former WWE Superstar. According to him, Banks is a terrible wrestler and can't cut a promo.

"Sasha Banks couldn't cut a promo. Sloppy in ring work. Undersized and fragile," he wrote.

How did fans react to Sid Vicious' tweet about Sasha Banks?

Banks has a massive following, and her fans certainly didn't appreciate Vicious's tweet about the former WWE Superstar.

He received a bunch of responses, as can be seen below:

Banks has been involved in some of the best women's matches in WWE history. She is pretty confident of her abilities in the ring. She claimed to be the best women's wrestler in history while speaking with TalkSPORT in 2018:

"But that rivalry with Bayley is something I’d love to pick right back up because she actually has my number, which pi**es me off because in my heart I know I’m the greatest women’s wrestler ever. It’s about showing her and the world that I’m the best and it would be great to pick up that rivalry again with her... Sasha Banks is all about being me and it’s not arrogance it’s confidence, I am the very best at what I do."

One wonders what exactly led to Sid Vicious' never-ending jibes targeting Banks. The former WWE Superstar has yet to explain his sudden dislike for the NJPW star.

