Undertaker and AJ Styles appear LIVE on the same show

AJ Styles and The Undertaker are still making headlines after their only match in WWE at WrestleMania. The story of The Undertaker and AJ Styles began when The Phenom made a surprise return to WWE during the Tuwaiq Trophy match in Saudi Arabia. Undertaker took Rey Mysterio's spot in the match after AJ Styles' buddies assaulted him.

The Undertaker came face to face with Styles and beat him to win the inaugural Trophy. This led to AJ Styles challenging The Deadman to the WWE's first-ever Boneyard Match. Their match headlined night one of WrestleMania 36.

AJ Styles and The Undertaker on The Bump

Earlier today, WWE's The Bump introduced its version of awards called the Bumpy Awards. On the show, many WWE Superstars made an appearance after winning their first-ever Bumpy.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles found their names on the winners' list when The Boneyard Match won the award for the Best Cinematic Match of The Half Year Award. AJ Styles first came on the show and accepted the award while thanking all the staff and crew members that made the match possible.

Moments after The Phenomenal One finished his speech, The Undertaker appeared on the show. The Phenom gave his acceptance speech before signing off and thanking the fans for loving the match.

The Undertaker recently announced his retirement from Pro-Wrestling in the final episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride. Since the announcement, many WWE Superstars have paid homage to one of the industry's most celebrated performers.

AJ Styles has talked about having another match against The Deadman in many interviews. He has stated that he would love to have a match with The Undertaker when fans return for shows. In a recent interview, the Intercontinental Champion said that if The Undertaker were interested, he would put the Championship on the line.

The Phenomenal One challenged The Undertaker to a Loser Leaves Town Match and tried to lure The Deadman in by stating that Taker hasn't won the Intercontinental Championship yet.

Before retiring, The Undertaker said that he would return to the ring if Vince McMahon wanted. So you can never rule out the possibility of these two WWE Superstars going at it one more time.