'Undertaker?' - RAW star reacts to Nia Jax rolling her eyes in new photo

A top WWE Superstar has compared Nia Jax to The Undertaker in a hilarious Instagram comment.

The Irresistible Force recently made her return and has already established herself as an entity to be reckoned with on the RAW roster. She occasionally posts stuff from her WWE TV appearances on her official Instagram handle.

In a recent post, Jax shared a screengrab that shows her rolling her eyes while Adam Pearce is talking to her. The picture received a bunch of amusing reactions, but RAW Superstar Kofi Kingston's comment took the cake. He compared Jax's eye roll to that of The Undertaker.

You can check out Nia Jax's Instagram post below:

Kofi Kingston's hilarious comment on Nia Jax's post.

Kofi Kingston is a huge fan of The Undertaker

Kofi Kingston is a future WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most popular names in Sports Entertainment. He has always been a big fan of The Deadman. Back in 2019, he had a chat with Vicente Beltran of ViBe and Wrestling and opened up about the idea of a match between The Undertaker and Sting.

"[Undertaker vs. Sting] is fantasy booking. We never thought we'd see Sting and Undertaker going toe to toe. From what I know, I think this was rumored to happen at a WrestleMania a while ago but obviously it didn't go down that way. It was something that tickled my fancy as a wrestling fan for life knowing that Sting and Undertaker are two legends. To see them go at it would be a dream come true for most people... I would love to see that. If I could be a fan for a minute, if that match were to go down, I think that would be something special," Kingston said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Sting's retirement is looming closer with each passing day. The Phenom, on the other hand, has been retired for about three years at this point. This will always be one of the biggest dream matches that never came to fruition in the wrestling industry.

