The Undertaker reveals tragic circumstances surrounding his WrestleMania Boneyard match

The Undertaker had a rough day before filming his Boneyard match.

Undertaker revealed the tragic circumstances ahead of his WrestleMania match against AJ Styles.

The Undertaker had a rough day

The Undertaker took on AJ Styles in a Boneyard match this past WrestleMania in April, where The Deadman was able to pick up the victory and drive off into the sunset.

The final episode of The Last Ride was released earlier today and The Undertaker was able to officially announce his retirement as part of the episode. The former World Champion was also able to talk about his final match in-depth, where he was able to reveal the tragic circumstances surrounding the Boneyard match at WrestleMania.

The Undertaker's brother suffered a cardiac arrest

Undertaker recalled that he was driving back from the location of the match to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida when he had a phone call from his niece, there was something in his head that told him that he had to answer that call.

"It was probably the last ring before it was going to send it to voicemail and I hit it and I said, 'Hey, What's going on?' She goes, 'my dad', my brother Tim, 'my dad had a heart attack'. I was like oh wow, ok, erm. What hospital did they send him to? He lives outside of Austin.

"I asked her, I said what hospital did they send him to and she said 'no uncle Mark he's gone, he didn't make it'. It was in the middle of all this stuff going on, WrestleMania you know, when everything is perfect it's hectic and stressful but now I have to call all my brothers and let them know and then call my mother."

Undertaker also went on to talk about how being in a Boneyard match following the news about his brother was hard.

"It was hard to go to the next day with the loss of my brother just as fresh as it could be, and then you know you're in a Boneyard match and everything is centered around buried and it's like man, it makes it tough."

Michelle McCool went on to state that the following week her nephew passed away when he was in a car accident. She said that he was still in college and his death made her appreciate her family much more.