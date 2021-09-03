"You're one of the old crew now" - Undertaker's message to top WWE star

WWE legend The Undertaker recently told Sheamus that he is a senior talent in the company, which the RAW star hadn't realized up until that point.

Sheamus, in a recent interview with ComicBook, stated that the last year-and-a-half has been a fun experience for him as he feuded with new and upcoming stars from NXT.

He then spoke about a recent conversation he had with The Undertaker which made him understand his standing in the WWE.

"Listen, the last year and a half I've got a chance to mix up with a lot of the new talent coming up from NXT. For me, it's been a fun experience. [The Under]taker said to me on Monday... He's like, 'Oh, you're one of the old crew now. One of the older guys, senior guys now.' It took me a second to process that because the last 12 years feels kind of like a blur, you know what I mean? But yeah, you know I love it," said Sheamus.

Sheamus believes he is currently performing to the best of his abilities in the ring and it is his best run in WWE. He revealed that he second guessed himself in the ring in the past, which he has brushed aside now and is being himself.

Sheamus recent WWE run

STAND in solidarity with your United States Champion being forced to fight on RAW with a smashed face by wearing my new insta face filter tonight: https://t.co/BQLtUWebZX pic.twitter.com/TNK9lSeyeE — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 26, 2021

Sheamus has had a tough two years in WWE as a serious concussion issue kept him on the sidelines in 2019. Later, The Bar - his tag team with Cesaro - was split as the two were drafted to different brands.

The former WWE Champion returned to WWE at the start of last year and looked fitter than he had ever done in WWE.

He won the United States Championship earlier this year at WrestleMania, for the third time in his WWE career. He lost the title to Damian Priest at last month's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

..how many idiots celebrated this INSTANT DQ thumb to my eye & still call themselves true fans after my US Title was illegally stolen? Priest is a cheating scumbag. #WakeUp pic.twitter.com/zJMwxK9CuK — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 22, 2021

