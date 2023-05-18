Underutilized WWE Superstar pushes for Money in the Bank victory

Underused WWE Superstar Dana Brooke agrees with her fans about deserving to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Brooke has been with WWE since 2013, spending three years in developmental before getting called up to the main roster. She has not won any major championships but is a 15-time 24/7 Champion.

The 34-year-old superstar had a match against SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley on Raw two weeks ago and lost. It was her first match on the red brand since last November, as she has been primarily competing on Main Event.

With Money in the Bank less than two months away, one of Brooke's fans shared an image of her holding the Money in the Bank briefcase.

"No one deserves it more than Dana Brooke. Give her a chance to shine," the fan tweeted.

Brooke seemingly agreed with her fan after retweeting the image. She remains one of the most underutilized WWE stars on the main roster over the years.

The introduction of a secondary women's title could help WWE stars like Dana Brooke

Booker T recently suggested on his Hall of Fame podcast that a women's midcard title should be introduced by WWE. It could help underused stars such as Dana Brooke to have something to fight for week in and week out.

"I think it's definitely something that don't give the ladies a chance to shine a little bit more," Booker T said. "Give the ladies a little bit more to work for, that secondary championship, I think, would definitely motivate just about everything in the women's division."

A secondary title would also help establish young female stars who are not ready for the main event just yet. The Intercontinental and United States titles have been used as stepping stones by future main eventers. Gunther and Austin Theory have established themselves as future world champions during their current reigns.

Would you like to see Dana Brooke win the Women's Money in the Bank match? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

