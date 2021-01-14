Undisputed Era defeat former NXT tag team champions to advance in the Dusty Rhodes Classic

Tonight's episode of NXT saw a trio of first-round matches for this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament. During the main event, The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole and Roderick Strong took on former NXT Tag Team Champions, Breezango, in a first-round match for the Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament.

However, their teammate Kyle O'Reilly was left in a bad state following an attack from Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

NXT Champion Finn Balor tried to make the save before Dunne could do more damage to the UE member. However, Balor's efforts went in vain as The Bruiserweight reinjured O'Reilly's broken jaw with a knee strike.

It should be noted that O'Reilly is still not medically cleared after injuring his jaw following a tense battle with The Prince for the NXT Title on NXT New Year's Evil.

From the looks of it, it's evident that there is still some unfinished business left between The Undisputed Era and The Kings of NXT even after their epic battle at TakeOver: WarGames.

Adam Cole and Roderick Strong are one of the favourites of this year's NXT Dusty Cup

Adam Cole announced last week that he would be teaming up with Roderick Strong at this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic since O'Reilly is not medically cleared to compete.

While the UE are three-time NXT Tag Team Champions this is the first time that The Panama City Playboy is teaming up with Strong on the black and gold brand.

Tonight, the Undisputed Era proved why they are a close-knit unit as Cole and Strong brought the offense to Breezango. Breeze and Fandango also proved that they are not to be trifled with and why they are former NXT Tag Team Champions.

Despite the bedlam that ensued outside the ring, UE managed to pick up the win over Breezango after Cole Superkicked Fandango and pinned him.