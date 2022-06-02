"Annnnnnnnnndddddd NNNNNEEEWWWWW" - WWE Universe awards Johnny Depp unique Championship following his triumph over Amber Heard

The WWE Universe believes that Johnny Depp should now be handed his own custom Championship.

It was a court case that gripped the nation and finally last night the jury delivered their verdict in the case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp was victorious in court over his ex-wife, who published a defamatory op-ed piece about the 58-year-old star back in 2020.

Following the conclusion of the lengthy court case, the company's fanbase has reacted in support of Depp, with them even awarding the star a unique Championship.

Several superstars reacted to the news, but it appears that it's their dedicated fanbase that has likened the case to a wrestling match and even tried to push for the company to send Depp a Championship.

Brute VanSlyke - Hoss Powered Locomotive 🤘🏻 @Brute_VanSlyke WWE should send Johnny Depp a custom title belt. WWE should send Johnny Depp a custom title belt.

Many fans now believe that Depp is the Undisputed Champion of the courts following his triumph.

Whilst others went as far as to share the image of Depp holding WWE's Unified Championships and named him the new Undisputed Unified World Court Champion instead.

Is Johnny Depp the new Unified WWE Champion?

Several fans also likened Amber Heard's situation to WWE, with them even going as far as to say that she could now make the career decision to join the wrestling company.

Quinton Carroll @qred1970 @FoxNews I think the only career options for Amber Heard now is the WWE. @FoxNews I think the only career options for Amber Heard now is the WWE.

Fans appeared to be happy with the verdict of the jury, with both Depp and Heard making statements following the conclusion of their trial. It's been a few months for everyone involved and the case even managed to get a mention as part of last night's AEW Dynamite.

WWE hasn't made any mention of the case in their programming, and several of the wrestlers who have commented online have opened up about the abuse, which has since forced them to delete their opinions.

NXT star Cora Jade initially congratulated Depp but was then forced to remove her Tweets after being exposed to some interesting reactions.

