Undrafted WWE Superstar gives himself hilarious nickname ahead of SmackDown

There are a surprising amount of free agents on the WWE roster right now.

Following the 2023 Draft, several superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are now officially free agents. The most notable of which is The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. But there are plenty of others that could lead to some interesting storylines in the weeks to come.

The following names are currently free agents in WWE:

Baron Corbin

Brock Lesnar

Cedric Alexander

Dolph Ziggler

Elias

Mustafa Ali

Omos w/ MVP

Shelton Benjamin

Von Wagner

Xyon Quinn

Those who remain free agents have been coming up with unique ways to keep themselves on the minds of the WWE Universe on social media.

NXT's appreciation tweet for North American Champion Wes Lee caught the attention of current free agent Cedric Alexander. Who has now given himself the new nickname of Agent Prime, tweeting out:

"Against anyone and everyone?! Does that include free agents? #AgentPrime," Cedric Alexander wrote.

PRIME Alexander @CedricAlexander



Does that include free agents?



#AgentPrime twitter.com/wwenxt/status/… WWE NXT @WWENXT



- A record-breaking title reign

- Weekly bangers

- Defending the title against anyone and everyone.



Going down as one of the greatest North American Champions of all time!



Could WWE Free Agents appear on NXT?

While Von Wagner and Xyon Quinn both came from NXT to become free agents, it's worth pondering if this means any of the current free agents can appear on NXT on any given Tuesday.

The response to Cedric Alexander's tweet this afternoon certainly has a lot of fans buzzing, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize that Lee and Alexander would tear the house down if they were given the time to do so.

It remains to be seen if this is a challenge Wes Lee is interested in accepting.

As of this writing, Lee has not responded to Cedric Alexander's challenge.

What do you make of Cedric Alexander's new nickname? Would you like to see a match between him and Wes Lee on NXT for the North American Championship? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

