Unexpected female star teased as new member of Bobby Lashley's faction after conversation with Logan Paul on SmackDown

A backstage segment on SmackDown saw Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits interacting with Logan Paul, hyping him up ahead of his United States Championship match at Crown Jewel 2023. Right after Paul left, Lashley was approached by an unexpected female star who was subsequently teased as a new member of his faction.

That star was none other than B-Fab of Hit Row. We haven't seen her for a while now, with AJ Francis fka Top Dolla getting released a month-and-half ago. She hasn't had the opportunity to become a major figure in the women's division either.

However, that could change. On the latest episode of SmackDown, in a backstage segment, B-Fab approached Bobby Lashley for a private conversation with him - an idea that The All Mighty fully welcomed:

It will be interesting to see if WWE adds a female star to the dynamic. Lashley has failed to make his group fully take off, with The Street Profits having a mixed set of results ever since aligning with him.

A four-person faction would give B-Fab a guaranteed spot on television - something she will likely have been wanting for a while.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul is all ready to become the next US Champion.

