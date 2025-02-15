  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Unexpected name replaces Joe Tessitore on WWE SmackDown's commentary team alongside Wade Barrett

Unexpected name replaces Joe Tessitore on WWE SmackDown's commentary team alongside Wade Barrett

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 15, 2025 01:41 GMT
The star was replaced (Credit: Wade Barrett on IG)
The star was replaced (Credit: Wade Barrett on IG)

Joe Tessitore could not make it to WWE SmackDown on this week's episode of the show and had to be replaced. However, instead of Corey Graves joining Wade Barrett, it was an unexpected name making the jump over to the blue brand.

Ad

Corey Graves has been one of the main roster commentators in WWE for the most part of the last decade. The star has the experience to call the biggest matches. However, after he was removed and placed on the NXT commentary team, he made some comments that expressed his unhappiness with the same.

While he's clarified that he's happy on NXT since then, it appears that instead of him, WWE chose Vic Joseph to join Wade Barrett on SmackDown tonight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Joseph appeared alongside Wade Barrett and let the WWE Universe know that due to his commitments to calling a boxing show, Joe Tessitore was unable to make it to this week's SmackDown show. Barrett said that Vic Joseph from NXT would be replacing him for the night.

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

Ad

What this decision says about Corey Graves' position in the company is unknown, as it could simply be a decision unrelated to him, with the company giving Vic Joseph a chance to commentate on the main roster instead, because of his good performance on NXT.

Joseph works along with Booker T and Corey Graves on NXT while Michael Cole and Pat McAfee commentate on the Monday night flagship show, WWE RAW.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी