Joe Tessitore could not make it to WWE SmackDown on this week's episode of the show and had to be replaced. However, instead of Corey Graves joining Wade Barrett, it was an unexpected name making the jump over to the blue brand.

Corey Graves has been one of the main roster commentators in WWE for the most part of the last decade. The star has the experience to call the biggest matches. However, after he was removed and placed on the NXT commentary team, he made some comments that expressed his unhappiness with the same.

While he's clarified that he's happy on NXT since then, it appears that instead of him, WWE chose Vic Joseph to join Wade Barrett on SmackDown tonight.

Joseph appeared alongside Wade Barrett and let the WWE Universe know that due to his commitments to calling a boxing show, Joe Tessitore was unable to make it to this week's SmackDown show. Barrett said that Vic Joseph from NXT would be replacing him for the night.

What this decision says about Corey Graves' position in the company is unknown, as it could simply be a decision unrelated to him, with the company giving Vic Joseph a chance to commentate on the main roster instead, because of his good performance on NXT.

Joseph works along with Booker T and Corey Graves on NXT while Michael Cole and Pat McAfee commentate on the Monday night flagship show, WWE RAW.

