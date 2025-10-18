Unexpected SmackDown debut leads to Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss retaining the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are still your WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after a triumphant title defense on SmackDown. However, it only came as a result of an unexpected debutant.Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss had a Women's Tag Team Title defense against NXT's Zaruca, i.e., Zaria and Sol Ruca. Sol Ruca, as some of you know, is considered one of the brightest young prospects in the NXT system, and she is the current NXT Women's North American Champion as well as the Speed Champion. It was always going to be a competitive match-up, with Zaruca taking it to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.However, it was the unexpected SmackDown debut of Blake Monroe that would prove to be the difference-maker. Monroe, formerly Mariah May in AEW, has been a crucial part of the NXT Women's division since joining, and she has butted heads with Zaruca. This is exactly why Sol Ruca went up to her in the crowd and asked her why she was always in their business. Charlotte Flair would take advantage and hit a low shot below Ruca's knees, and that directly led to the finish, where the figure-eight leg lock saw the double champion tap out.It seemed to be no hard feelings between Flair, Bliss, and Zaruca, but the same can't be said about Sol Ruca and Blake Monroe. She has been one of the big villains of the NXT Women's division, and she seemed all too happy at being able to cost Zaruca the match on her SmackDown debut.Monroe has technically been on the main roster when she appeared at WWE Evolution 2025, costing Jordynne Grace in what would become her official heel turn. Things are going to get interesting over on NXT, which has the most acclaimed women's division of today.