Unexpected swerve in Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' WrestleMania XL plans teased by top WWE Superstar

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest teased cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XL.

The Judgment Day member has held the Money in the Bank contract since July 2023. Although he teased cashing in on Seth Rollins' title on multiple occasions, the 41-year-old never did. Nevertheless, he will have an opportunity to cash in on either The World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Rollins will join forces with Cody Rhodes to face Reigns and The Rock on Night One of this year's Show of Shows, while The Tribal Chief will defend his title against The American Nightmare on Night Two, with Drew McIntyre also challenging The Visionary for his title the same night.

In a recent interview with Ten Count, Priest while being cautious about having patience also teased cashing in at the Showcase of the Immortals. He claimed it would be an intriguing time since he would be in the same building as both world champions on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Of course there's a chance. I have until July, but that doesn't mean I'm going to wait until July. I'm patient. I'm okay. I'm just waiting for the right moment. I know people want to rush everything these days, but I'm okay just relaxing and holding on to being the most dangerous, powerful person in the company because of that briefcase and what’s inside of it, so WrestleMania is very enticing," he said.

Señor Money in the Bank added:

"Don't get me wrong, but we have to wait and see. I'm not going to say one way or another, but there's always a chance when the champs are in town and if I'm in the same building as both champions with both contenders, it's an intriguing time." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

The Judgment Day will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania XL

Damian Priest and his Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships last October after defeating Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW. They recently surpassed 140 days as champions.

Last Monday night the RAW and SmackDown General Managers, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced that Balor and Priest would defend their titles against five other teams in a Six-Pack Ladder match at WrestleMania XL.

While Priest defeated R-Truth in a one-on-one match on the previous episode of RAW, he and his partner last defended their titles at Elimination Chamber when they beat their challengers Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

