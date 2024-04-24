Unexpected top WWE star could take over The Judgment Day, says veteran, after Damian Priest potentially leaves the group

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes Liv Morgan could become the new leader of The Judgment Day.

After Morgan injured Rhea Ripley during a backstage attack on Monday Night RAW nearly two weeks ago, The Eradicator relinquished her Women's World Championship and went on a hiatus. Meanwhile, there seems to be some tension between the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest, and his Judgment Day teammates. During the latest episode of RAW, The Archer of Infamy claimed that he did not need the help of the rest of The Judgment Day, but they needed him.

While the fearsome faction seems to have internal issues, Liv Morgan had a face-off with Dominik Mysterio on the latest edition of RAW. While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray claimed that the short segment could lead to an on-screen love angle between Liv and Dirty Dom. The WWE Hall of Famer also suggested that the former SmackDown Women's Champion could manipulate Mysterio into helping her join The Judgment Day before she takes over the group as Priest potentially quits the faction.

"Can you imagine Liv Morgan infiltrating The Judgment Day? Here's your story: she uses Dominik to get into The Judgment Day, she takes over The Judgment Day, and with maybe Priest getting away because Priest is telling these guys, 'I don't need you. You don't need me.' So, Priest might be getting himself away from it. The Judgment Day might need some new leadership or guidance. She gets in Dominik's head. Dominik convinces the rest of the guys we could use her. She takes over the club, she takes Dom's heart, and now we have the setup for the return of Rhea," Bully Ray said. [9:49 - 10:38]

You can watch the podcast below:

What the future has in store for The Judgment Day remains to be seen.

Bully Ray explained why an on-screen love angle between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio would work in WWE

After joining The Judgment Day in late 2022, Dominik Mysterio entered an on-screen relationship with his teammate, Rhea Ripley. Dirty Dom and Mami's story was one of the most popular angles in WWE over the past two years.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why he believed an on-screen love angle between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan would also be successful.

"Now, there's been a lot of building with Liv and then stopping with Liv, building with Liv and stopping with Liv. Like you said, she's had her day in the sun but maybe this is the opportunity to truly build Liv with real depth, real character, and a real story. Because Liv and Dominik is going to work, period. I could give you six months off the top of my head right now on how to do that. It's very easy. We've seen situations like this before in real life where a woman manipulates a man to get what she wants or a man manipulates a woman to get what he wants. Happens every single day," Bully Ray said.

Liv Morgan embarked on her revenge tour a few weeks ago. After injuring Rhea Ripley and making her vacate the Women's World Championship, it would be interesting to see if Liv would also steal Mami's on-screen boyfriend and faction.

