Unexpected WWE Star open to wrestling in NJPW

With wrestling's forbidden door having opened more and more in recent years, WWE Superstar Dana Brooke was recently asked if she would be keen to work a few matches for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The 34-year-old has been a loyal member of the World Wrestling Entertainment roster for ten years now and has worked with some of the best stars in the business, from Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Becky Lynch.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, the fifteen-time 24/7 Champion said she'd be very open to working with the many talented women that are currently working in Japan.

"Yeah! It’s amazing because I do work with quite a few girls that have that experience as well, too, in the WWE ring. And it always feels like they push me to my limits. They elevate me. They bring out what’s best in me. But WWE is always home. It feels like it’s always home. So, given that opportunity, I would have to talk it over, and we would go from there." (H/T EWrestling News)

Check out the full interview below:

One of the greatest female wrestlers of all time recently made the switch from WWE to NJPW as Mercedes Moné (a.k.a Sasha Banks) recently made her debut in the land of the rising sun.

Dana Brooke sends a message to WWE management

Despite having been with the company for almost a decade, Brooke has still rarely been given a chance to showcase all the talent she has to offer.

On January 1st, 2023, Dana sent a strongly worded message to the higher-ups in the company on social media, pleading her case to wrestle on TV more often.

"Happy new year! I had a great 2022 with many great memories and so many things to be grateful for! 2023 I want to really step it up & meet some great milestones I have in mind! 1st off LET ME WRESTLE & SHOW YOU I CAN HANG WITH THE BEST! Watch me work!" Brooke tweeted.

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE Happy new year! I had a great 2022 with many great memories and so many things to be grateful for! 2023 I want to really step it up & meet some great milestones I have in mind! 1st off LET ME WRESTLE & SHOW YOU I CAN HANG WITH THE BEST! Watch me work! Happy new year! I had a great 2022 with many great memories and so many things to be grateful for! 2023 I want to really step it up & meet some great milestones I have in mind! 1st off LET ME WRESTLE & SHOW YOU I CAN HANG WITH THE BEST! Watch me work!

Dana Brooke has not wrestled on either Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown since November 14th, 2022, when she lost to current Women's Tag Team Champion, Iyo Sky.

Do you ever see Dana Brooke becoming RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes