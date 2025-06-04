Unexpected WWE star, not Rhea Ripley, tipped to win Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

While Rhea Ripley is arguably the top star in WWE's Women's Division, a veteran thinks that another name will be picked as the Money in the Bank winner this year.

With MITB coming up soon, the pro wrestling community is abuzz with predictions about who could win the MITB contracts this year. Among the participants, Ripley seems to be one of the most popular picks, considering her popularity and skill in the ring. However, Bill Apter believes Alexa Bliss would be a better choice.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist argued that Rhea didn't need a WWE title to get over. He said:

"I am gonna pick someone that they haven't found a way to push and yet they wanna push at this point, and that's Alexa Bliss. I think Alexa Bliss is a, is someone we are not expecting to win, but the fans would like to see her win. Rhea Ripley doesn't need a win or a belt. She really doesn't. Some of the other girls do, but I just see this as a way to start moving Alexa Bliss in the right direction. Because right now she is, well she is kinda lost in angle-land." [17:08 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen who the winner will be at WWE Money in the Bank.

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More