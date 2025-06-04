  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Unexpected WWE star, not Rhea Ripley, tipped to win Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

Unexpected WWE star, not Rhea Ripley, tipped to win Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jun 04, 2025 08:36 GMT
What is next for Rhea Ripley? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Rhea Ripley? (via WWE.com)

While Rhea Ripley is arguably the top star in WWE's Women's Division, a veteran thinks that another name will be picked as the Money in the Bank winner this year.

With MITB coming up soon, the pro wrestling community is abuzz with predictions about who could win the MITB contracts this year. Among the participants, Ripley seems to be one of the most popular picks, considering her popularity and skill in the ring. However, Bill Apter believes Alexa Bliss would be a better choice.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist argued that Rhea didn't need a WWE title to get over. He said:

also-read-trending Trending
"I am gonna pick someone that they haven't found a way to push and yet they wanna push at this point, and that's Alexa Bliss. I think Alexa Bliss is a, is someone we are not expecting to win, but the fans would like to see her win. Rhea Ripley doesn't need a win or a belt. She really doesn't. Some of the other girls do, but I just see this as a way to start moving Alexa Bliss in the right direction. Because right now she is, well she is kinda lost in angle-land." [17:08 onwards]
youtube-cover

As of now, it remains to be seen who the winner will be at WWE Money in the Bank.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Twitter icon

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications