"Unfinished business"- Major star teases WWE return to feud with Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair dropped a massive hint regarding a WWE feud with Rhea Ripley during her appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show.

The Queen shared her honest reactions regarding many top WWE stars from the women's division, and Rhea Ripley's name interestingly came up last during the word association game.

Charlotte Flair said she had "unfinished business" with Ripley, potentially teasing a future showdown with the current Judgment Day member. Ripley and Flair have battled on many occasions, and it seems like The Queen is still not done with The Nightmare inside the ring.

Flair also called Liv Morgan the 'future' while speaking on a highly-anticipated episode of the Broken Skull Sessions, as you can view below:

Could Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley cross paths again in WWE?

Rhea Ripley incidentally kicked off her main roster run by engaging in a program with Flair in 2020. Ric Flair's daughter faced Ripley at WrestleMania 36 and dethroned the Australian superstar to become the new NXT Women's Champion.

Ripley resumed her time in NXT after the title loss and returned to prominence on RAW leading up to WrestleMania 37, where she beat Asuka to win the RAW Women's Championship.

The Nightmare reignited her rivalry with Charlotte and dropped the women's title to Flair at last year's Money in the Bank event. While Ripley was gradually phased out of the title picture, Charlotte Flair maintained her spot at the top until WrestleMania Backlash in May 2022.

Charlotte lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey and was written off TV with an arm injury to facilitate her hiatus from WWE. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley has garnered a lot of momentum since joining Judgment Day following The Queen's absence.

Ripley looks more vicious than ever before and could be an ideal adversary for the returning Charlotte Flair.

Would you like to see WWE once again build an angle around Charlotte and Ripley? Share your views in the comments section below.

