Unfortunate Finn Balor update ahead of WWE RAW

Finn Balor came up short last week on WWE RAW as he pushed to win the Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker, but the question here is why he was in a title match to begin with.

Balor may be an integral part of The Judgment Day, but fans would have to go back to June 2024 to find the last time The Demon King was able to win a singles match on or off-screen.

Balor has won tag team matches with JD McDonagh, but his last singles win came on Monday Night RAW on June 3rd against Dragon Lee. That means that in a few weeks' time, it will have been a year since the former Universal Champion has managed to have his hand raised in a singles match.

It's a surprise that WWE has allowed him to go this long without a victory, but as a heel and one of the main antagonists of The Judgment Day, it seems that much of the time, his losses are coming as a result of miscommunication.

What does this mean for Finn Balor ahead of WrestleMania?

Unless Finn Balor is able to pick up a feud with Dominik Mysterio, it's hard to imagine that he will be able to play a part in WrestleMania 41. After losing his shot at the Intercontinental Championship, it's hard to imagine he will be pushed back into the title picture anytime soon.

Bron Breakker takes on Penta this coming week on RAW with the title on the line, which means that it remains unclear who will walk into WrestleMania as Intercontinental Champion.

Penta winning the title would open the door to another match for Balor, but it could also be a multi-man match since it seems that Sheamus could be set to make his return to WWE after his recent live event return.

