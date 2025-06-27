Unfortunate health update on CM Punk ahead of WWE Night of Champions

John Cena got the upper hand last week on CM Punk, who got put through a table on SmackDown. The Second City Saint shared an unfortunate health update ahead of his title match against Cena at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

After Cena's loss to Ron Killings via disqualification, Punk came in for the save and tried to give The Last Real Champion a taste of his own medicine. However, the champ took out Punk with a low blow before hitting him in the head with the Undisputed WWE Championship twice.

Cena wasn't finished as he delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Punk and cut his own pipebomb that went viral. It was 14 years in the making, and The Cenation Leader let all of his frustrations out.

With less than two days before Night of Champions, CM Punk shared an update on his health via Instagram stories. He barely got any sleep on Thursday as the WWE crew arrived in Saudi Arabia for the premium live event in Riyadh.

His nightly recharge was very poor, with his autonomic nervous system and sleep showing a down arrow.

It will be CM Punk's first appearance in Saudi Arabia, and his match at Night of Champions is his debut match in the kingdom. He has received heavy criticism from fans for agreeing to perform there after his comments about it before re-joining WWE in 2023.

CM Punk appears to push off a kid in Saudi Arabia

As mentioned above, CM Punk didn't have a great night flying to Saudi Arabia. Like most people, he was probably cranky and feeling jet-lagged. However, it seems like he still wasn't in a good mood on Thursday night when he seemingly pushed off a kid who was trying to meet him.

Here's the video of the incident, with Punk and Randy Orton being escorted by security.

It's going to be an interesting weekend for Punk, as well as WWE.

