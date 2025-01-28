Unfortunate incident costs The Judgment Day the World Tag Team Titles on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh challenged War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, the heel tag team failed to recapture the title due to a little accident.

Dominik and JD pummeled the Raiders after the bell rang. McDonagh took out Ivar with a springboard moonsault on the floor, but his head bounced off the announce table. Erik took down JD with a backbody drop and hit Dirty Dom with a splash. Ivar hit a senton in the corner but was sent over the barricade.

Ivar took out both Judgment Day members with a back elbow, and Erik hit Dominik Mysterio with a suplex. He then hit JD with a Full Nelson kick to the back. Erik hit Dominik with a uranage and a kick for a two-count. Mysterio ran into a spinning heel kick by Ivar. Carlito showed up during the match while the referee was distracted.

Trending

Expand Tweet

He spit an apple into Ivar's face, and Dominik Mysterio hit the latter with a 619. JD McDonagh followed it up with a moonsault, and Dirty Dom hit a frog splash. He went for the cover, but Erik broke the pin by tossing JD into Dom. War Raiders hit Dominik with War Machine and won the match. JD McDonagh hitting his head on the table affected him, and it wouldn't be shocking if that played a role in The Judgment Day's loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback