Unfortunate Incident: Dominik Mysterio Busted Open; WWE Star Immediately Came To His Rescue

The reigning IC and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio was recently involved in an unfortunate incident, prompting a major WWE star to quickly come to his rescue. The Judgment Day member was struck with a coin on his head, following which he began bleeding at the recent AAA Heroes Immortales XVII event.Dominik defended his AAA Title against Dragon Lee at the aforementioned show in Mexico City in the night's main event. The 28-year-old star continued his run atop the mountain following a blistering encounter with the popular Luchador.Though the match involved some brutal spots, both Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee came out unscathed. However, it was after the contest that a coin thrown by a fan from the crowd struck Dominik in the head, leaving him bleeding. El Grande Americano soon came out to the ring to check on his RAW colleague and friend. Check out the heartwarming clip of Americano checking on Dominik here.Dominik Mysterio was confronted by El Hijo del Vikingo after his matchFollowing his win over Dragon Lee at AAA Heroes and Immortales 2025, Dominik Mysterio was quickly confronted by his arch-nemesis, El Hijo del Vikingo. For those unaware, Dominik had won the AAA Mega Champion by dethroning none other than Vikingo himself back at September 12th's Worlds Collide event.It looks like Vikingo aims to win back his gold from Dom and reestablish himself as the true face of AAA. However, it remains to be seen when he gets a shot at the gold. Dominik's reign has been massively successful so far and has brought a lot of mainstream attention to AAA's culturally rooted product.That said, there's a lot of money to be made in a long-term feud between Dominiik and Vikingo, and this is the direction WWE seems to be heading in.