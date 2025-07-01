Unfortunate news for Asuka following WWE Queen of the Ring loss

Asuka only recently made her return to WWE following a year-long absence due to injury, but the Empress of Tomorrow was unable to become Queen of the Ring at Night of Champions.
Instead, it was Jade Cargill who took the crown, and Asuka didn't even feature on the RAW that followed the show. Not only that, but WWE recently released the poster for Evolution next weekend, and The Empress is one of only a handful of women to be omitted from it.
Stars such as Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Piper Niven, and Maxxine Dupri also aren't on the poster, but the Japanese star is considered to be a WWE veteran and one of the best female wrestlers in the company, so it's a huge shock that she isn't advertised for the show.
After making it to the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament in Saudi Arabia, it seems that WWE has planned nothing for The Empress, and it could lead to her being added to the Battle Royal at the very least.
Asuka was unable to claim a match against Iyo Sky at SummerSlam
Asuka and Iyo Sky teased a potential match at SummerSlam if The Empress of Tomorrow was able to win the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Instead, it was Jade Cargill who picked up the win and will now go on to face SmackDown's WWE Women's Champion at The Biggest Party of The Summer.
Iyo Sky learned of her challenger for Evolution on RAW last night, when Rhea Ripley was confirmed as her opponent, so it's unclear where this leaves the former champion
While Damage CTRL is now done, the Kabuki Warriors could still unite and challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship, but there is only a week for WWE to plant the seeds for this match.
