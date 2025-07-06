Unfortunate news for Austin Theory ahead of WWE RAW

Austin Theory appears to have been abandoned on WWE RAW in recent weeks since Grayson Waller is seemingly moving towards an alliance with The New Day and seems to have split from his A-Town Down Under teammate.

Ad

This isn't the only unfortunate news for Theory at present, since he has now gone 527 days without a singles match win in WWE. The former United States Champion last picked up a victory on January 26, 2024, when he defeated Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown.

Austin Theory had already joined forces with Grayson Waller at that time. While the team went on to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40, their booking went downhill after they lost the title to #DIY in July 2024.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Theory was one of the stars heavily pushed under Vince McMahon's regime, but since he exited the company, the 27-year-old found himself getting lost in the shuffle.

The tag team with Grayson Waller appeared to be a way for both men to have something to do, but it was ill-fated from the beginning, as the WWE Universe was aware that both men wanted to be singles stars.

What does the future hold for Austin Theory on WWE RAW?

The WWE Draft could be a lifeline for Austin Theory since it has become painfully clear that there is nothing on RAW for him anymore. Grayson Waller and Theory appear to have split, although the company has yet to officially announce it, but Waller seems to have already moved on.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

SmackDown has moved back to its two-hour format, which means there are fewer opportunities for him on the blue brand, but it could be a way for him to rejuvenate his career and start a feud with stars like Aleister Black and Damian Priest.

Theory has the talent to be one of WWE's top stars; he just needs the opportunity to prove himself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!