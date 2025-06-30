Unfortunate news for Iyo Sky ahead of WWE RAW

Iyo Sky wasn't part of Night of Champions this past weekend, and it seems that the Queen of the Ring winner won't be facing her at SummerSlam, but she could have a new challenger in the form of Rhea Ripley.
Sky has been sitting on the sidelines throughout the Queen of the Ring tournament, and she's now gone 49 days without a match. Sky is the Women's World Champion, and it was believed that she wasn't being challenged at that time because Asuka was being built up to challenge her at SummerSlam instead.
This is no longer the case now that Jade Cargill has won the Queen of the Ring Tournament and will instead challenge for the SmackDown title, leaving Sky to potentially face Rhea Ripley.
Iyo hasn't wrestled a match since she teamed with Rhea Ripley against Giulia and Roxanne Perez on May 12, so it's even longer since she has wrestled a singles match. Sky last went one-on-one with Roxanne Perez on May 5, almost two months ago.
Iyo Sky isn't scheduled for a match on WWE RAW
The Genius of the Sky is expected to be part of the opening segment of RAW when Rhea Ripley comments on her future, since it's likely that she will challenge Sky for the Women's title at Evolution on July 13.
That being said, Sky isn't set to wrestle on RAW, which means that the next time she has a match, it will have been more than two months since her last singles bout, which is a surprise for the Women's Champion.
Of course, this isn't all Iyo Sky's fault since she was initially scheduled to take on Liv Morgan at Night of Champions. Unfortunately, the latter's untimely injury and subsequent surgery have forced WWE to cancel many of the planned angles for Sky.
