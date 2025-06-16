Unfortunate news for Liv Morgan ahead of WWE RAW

Liv Morgan picked a fight with Nikki Bella last week on WWE RAW and is expected to address her actions later tonight. The current Women's Tag Team Champion is aware that she could bring in her sister to help her fight off Raquel Rodriguez, but it also seems that the odds are not in her favor.

Ad

It has been revealed by RassleStats on X ahead of RAW that Liv Morgan is one of the three stars tied for the most losses on the red brand in the first six months of the year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, and Penta have each lost six matches so far in 2025. Penta has wrestled the most matches with 16, so it's obvious that he would end up with quite the deficit as well, but Morgan also has six losses heading into what could be a huge match at Evolution next month.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

It is also worth noting that Morgan and Rodriguez have not defended their Women's Tag Team Championship since they won them back on RAW after WrestleMania in April, and could now be forced to defend against Nikki and Brie Bella.

Ad

Liv Morgan could attack Nikki Bella again on WWE RAW

Nikki Bella will be on WWE RAW tonight, and Morgan is expected to once again address her current issues with the former Divas Champion.

The likelihood is that Raquel Rodriguez will also become involved, which would then allow Nikki Bella to bring out her sister Brie in the coming weeks, and the match for Evolution to finally start to take shape.

Ad

The Bellas have made it clear that they want to win the Women's Tag Team Championship, and over the past few years, they have been pushing for a shot. Evolution 2 is something the women of WWE have wanted for seven years, and this could be one of the marquee matches on the card.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More