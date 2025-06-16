Unfortunate news for Liv Morgan ahead of WWE RAW

Liv Morgan picked a fight with Nikki Bella last week on WWE RAW and is expected to address her actions later tonight. The current Women's Tag Team Champion is aware that she could bring in her sister to help her fight off Raquel Rodriguez, but it also seems that the odds are not in her favor.
It has been revealed by RassleStats on X ahead of RAW that Liv Morgan is one of the three stars tied for the most losses on the red brand in the first six months of the year.
Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, and Penta have each lost six matches so far in 2025. Penta has wrestled the most matches with 16, so it's obvious that he would end up with quite the deficit as well, but Morgan also has six losses heading into what could be a huge match at Evolution next month.
It is also worth noting that Morgan and Rodriguez have not defended their Women's Tag Team Championship since they won them back on RAW after WrestleMania in April, and could now be forced to defend against Nikki and Brie Bella.
Liv Morgan could attack Nikki Bella again on WWE RAW
Nikki Bella will be on WWE RAW tonight, and Morgan is expected to once again address her current issues with the former Divas Champion.
The likelihood is that Raquel Rodriguez will also become involved, which would then allow Nikki Bella to bring out her sister Brie in the coming weeks, and the match for Evolution to finally start to take shape.
The Bellas have made it clear that they want to win the Women's Tag Team Championship, and over the past few years, they have been pushing for a shot. Evolution 2 is something the women of WWE have wanted for seven years, and this could be one of the marquee matches on the card.