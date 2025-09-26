Unfortunate news for Roxanne Perez ahead of WWE RAW

Roxanne Perez has been on quite the rise in WWE over the past few months as a member of The Judgment Day and is even a former Women's Tag Team Champion.Perez has seemingly taken on Liv Morgan's role in the group following her injury, but it seems that many fans haven't noticed her win/loss record for 2025.Despite being heavily featured on RAW, it's worth noting that Perez has the most losses of any WWE star, male or female, for 2025, with 34. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe only person close to Perez is Brooke Jensen in NXT, who has 25 losses. Anthony Luke is next with 24, while Lainey Reid, Nia Jax, and Solo Sikoa are also tied with 24. Shiloh Hill is on 23, Chelsea Green, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez are all joint on 22 to round out the top 10.Roxanne Perez is a former Women's Champion in NXTRoxanne Perez has been undersold on the main roster, despite being a former Women's Champion and someone who dominated NXT for several months. Perez has been part of storylines with The Judgment Day this year, where she isn't the featured star and has been used multiple times as the enhancement talent.Perez had swapped in for Liv Morgan, and there is a belief that Morgan and The Prodigy could open a feud when she makes her return to the company, which could be in the next few months.Morgan has been out injured since May, when she fell on her shoulder during a match on RAW. She has recently been seen doing promotion work for WWE and was part of the recent WrestleMania 43 announcement, which leads to the belief that she is nearing a return.It's unclear what changes will be made to The Judgment Day when Morgan returns to the group.