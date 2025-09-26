  • home icon
  Unfortunate news for Roxanne Perez ahead of WWE RAW

Unfortunate news for Roxanne Perez ahead of WWE RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Published Sep 26, 2025 17:27 GMT
This is unfortunate (image via WWE)
This is unfortunate (image via WWE.com)

Roxanne Perez has been on quite the rise in WWE over the past few months as a member of The Judgment Day and is even a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

Perez has seemingly taken on Liv Morgan's role in the group following her injury, but it seems that many fans haven't noticed her win/loss record for 2025.

Despite being heavily featured on RAW, it's worth noting that Perez has the most losses of any WWE star, male or female, for 2025, with 34.

The only person close to Perez is Brooke Jensen in NXT, who has 25 losses. Anthony Luke is next with 24, while Lainey Reid, Nia Jax, and Solo Sikoa are also tied with 24. Shiloh Hill is on 23, Chelsea Green, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez are all joint on 22 to round out the top 10.

Roxanne Perez is a former Women's Champion in NXT

Roxanne Perez has been undersold on the main roster, despite being a former Women's Champion and someone who dominated NXT for several months. Perez has been part of storylines with The Judgment Day this year, where she isn't the featured star and has been used multiple times as the enhancement talent.

Perez had swapped in for Liv Morgan, and there is a belief that Morgan and The Prodigy could open a feud when she makes her return to the company, which could be in the next few months.

Morgan has been out injured since May, when she fell on her shoulder during a match on RAW. She has recently been seen doing promotion work for WWE and was part of the recent WrestleMania 43 announcement, which leads to the belief that she is nearing a return.

It's unclear what changes will be made to The Judgment Day when Morgan returns to the group.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
