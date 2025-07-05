Unfortunate news for WWE ahead of Evolution

Evolution takes place next weekend, and it seems that the show will have the lowest ticket sales of any WWE event in 2025. With just a week left until the women's exclusive PLE, just 4,804 tickets have been sold in an arena that seats more than 16,000.

The Triple H-led promotion appears to have booked the show to compete with AEW All In as well as close to a Beyoncé concert, which could be affecting the current numbers.

The company is also in a position where, reportedly, the original card was ripped up and had to be rewritten because of Liv Morgan's injury on RAW a few weeks ago. Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were seemingly planned for a tag team championship match against the returning Bella Twins, but that is no longer the case.

Another issue WWE has at present is that Bianca Belair sustained an injury at WrestleMania 41 and is also still sidelined. The EST is one of the most popular stars in the women's division and a WrestleMania main eventer, so having an Evolution event without her is a major blow.

WWE has managed to create an interesting Evolution card

Despite the setbacks, WWE has managed to put together a card that fans are hyped about. Jade Cargill vs Naomi in a No Holds Barred Match, Trish Stratus' first Women's Championship match in almost 20 years, Rhea Ripley vs IYO SKY, which is a dream match for many fans, as well as a Women's Battle Royal.

NXT also has several places on the card, and the Women's Tag Team Championship will be defended for the first time since April in a Fatal Four-Way Match that includes all three brands.

The company has had a lot of setbacks on the road to next week's PLE, but the history books will see the sales as underwhelming, and at the end of the year, it could be seen as the worst event based on ticket sales alone.

