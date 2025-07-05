Unfortunate news for WWE ahead of Evolution

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 05, 2025 19:16 GMT
This isn
This isn't great news (image via WWE)

Evolution takes place next weekend, and it seems that the show will have the lowest ticket sales of any WWE event in 2025. With just a week left until the women's exclusive PLE, just 4,804 tickets have been sold in an arena that seats more than 16,000.

Ad

The Triple H-led promotion appears to have booked the show to compete with AEW All In as well as close to a Beyoncé concert, which could be affecting the current numbers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The company is also in a position where, reportedly, the original card was ripped up and had to be rewritten because of Liv Morgan's injury on RAW a few weeks ago. Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were seemingly planned for a tag team championship match against the returning Bella Twins, but that is no longer the case.

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Another issue WWE has at present is that Bianca Belair sustained an injury at WrestleMania 41 and is also still sidelined. The EST is one of the most popular stars in the women's division and a WrestleMania main eventer, so having an Evolution event without her is a major blow.

Ad

WWE has managed to create an interesting Evolution card

Despite the setbacks, WWE has managed to put together a card that fans are hyped about. Jade Cargill vs Naomi in a No Holds Barred Match, Trish Stratus' first Women's Championship match in almost 20 years, Rhea Ripley vs IYO SKY, which is a dream match for many fans, as well as a Women's Battle Royal.

Ad
Ad

NXT also has several places on the card, and the Women's Tag Team Championship will be defended for the first time since April in a Fatal Four-Way Match that includes all three brands.

The company has had a lot of setbacks on the road to next week's PLE, but the history books will see the sales as underwhelming, and at the end of the year, it could be seen as the worst event based on ticket sales alone.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications