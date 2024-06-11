Unfortunate news as WWE cancels two huge shows suddenly; no reason given

Two huge WWE shows have been canceled at this time. Reports have also emerged about the same.

The company usually books multiple shows throughout the year other than RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, which showcase their top stars. With the talent traveling through not only the USA but also other countries for these SuperShows, fans get a chance to get up close and personal with their favorite stars despite being unable to attend a televised broadcast.

Unfortunately, two shows were in Kennewick, WA, on September 14 and Boise, ID, on September 15.

Multiple ticketholders got the email with the news after booking tickets earlier. The notice also said that refunds would go out within 14 - 21 days as soon as funds were received from the event organizer. As for the reason given in the notice, it simply said that the event organizer had to cancel the event for some reason and did not elaborate on it further.

Dave Meltzer's Daily Update confirmed this, saying no reason was given. Ticket sales were fine in Boise and a little low in Kennewick, but both were canceled. The report added that ticket sales were doubtful.

Fans must wait to hear what Triple H says about the same.

The arenas have also confirmed the cancelation of the WWE shows on their sites

Extramile Arena has also listed the event as canceled on its website. It also added some details about the same.

The WWE show has been canceled (Credit: Extramile Arena)

"The WWE Supershow Event scheduled for September 15 at the ExtraMile Arena in Boise, ID has been canceled. Refunds are available at all original points of purchase."

While the Toyota Center arena in Kennewick did not exact the same directly, their listing on Ticketmaster let fans know that RAW was canceled and could not be attended. They also said that the refunds would be processed.

