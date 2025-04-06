Unfortunate news for WWE Superstar Omos ahead of RAW

WrestleMania season is upon us, and while much of the card has now been revealed, it seems that there are no plans for one WWE star to be part of the show. In fact, today marks a year since Omos was last seen on WWE TV, despite him not being injured.
Omos has appeared for other promotions and even won a championship in his time away from WWE, but unlike many other stars who have been away from the ring on a lengthy hiatus, there is no real reason why Omos hasn't been on WWE programming.
Omos is a former RAW Tag Team Champion and was part of various feuds with some of the biggest stars in WWE. His last appearance on TV came in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown the day before WrestleMania last year.
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
As noted, there has been no real reason explaining why he hasn't appeared for a calendar year since except the fact that there is no creative for him at the moment.
What does this mean for Omos in WWE?
Omos has been announced for an appearance on WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, but sadly, it's not as part of the event itself. Instead, Omos will be there, along with several other stars who are not booked for the event, and will instead be doing media and appearances.
Originally, Omos came into the company as part of RAW Underground and climbed his way through the ranks while also training and improving his trade. Omos has made various appearances for NOAH over the past year, proving that he has remained in shape and could be prepared for a return.
It's a shock for many that it's been a year since he was seen. But there is hope that since he is in Las Vegas, there is a chance that he could be one of the names on the list for a return on the RAW after WrestleMania.