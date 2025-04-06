Unfortunate news for WWE Superstar Omos ahead of RAW

WrestleMania season is upon us, and while much of the card has now been revealed, it seems that there are no plans for one WWE star to be part of the show. In fact, today marks a year since Omos was last seen on WWE TV, despite him not being injured.

Ad

Omos has appeared for other promotions and even won a championship in his time away from WWE, but unlike many other stars who have been away from the ring on a lengthy hiatus, there is no real reason why Omos hasn't been on WWE programming.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Omos is a former RAW Tag Team Champion and was part of various feuds with some of the biggest stars in WWE. His last appearance on TV came in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown the day before WrestleMania last year.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

As noted, there has been no real reason explaining why he hasn't appeared for a calendar year since except the fact that there is no creative for him at the moment.

Ad

What does this mean for Omos in WWE?

Omos has been announced for an appearance on WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, but sadly, it's not as part of the event itself. Instead, Omos will be there, along with several other stars who are not booked for the event, and will instead be doing media and appearances.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Originally, Omos came into the company as part of RAW Underground and climbed his way through the ranks while also training and improving his trade. Omos has made various appearances for NOAH over the past year, proving that he has remained in shape and could be prepared for a return.

It's a shock for many that it's been a year since he was seen. But there is hope that since he is in Las Vegas, there is a chance that he could be one of the names on the list for a return on the RAW after WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More