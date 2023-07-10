Unfortunate update on the health of 73-year-old WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler suffered a stroke earlier this year in February and has since been released from the hospital and recovering from his home.

The King has appeared on WWE TV, and his health looked to be improving, but it was recently announced that he is not yet healthy enough to make an upcoming appearance in North Carolina.

PWInsider recently revealed that TMart Promotions have announced that Lawler will be forced to pull out of his upcoming appearance in Charlotte. The statement read the following.

"After waiting and waiting and holding out hope I was informed today that due to continued health issues Jerry the King Lawler has to cancel. Jerry was someone we really wanted to be at the event. We had tried last year but he was already booked to be somewhere else in 2022. I had made it a point to get Jerry Booked very early this year and it was before he got sick. We are very sorry for those that wanted to meet the King. We know he was a major want for alot of people. We have to understand that Jerry health comes first and unfortunately he has to pull out and is just unable to travel and do these types of things right now. All of us wish the King a speedy recovery and that eventually he will make his return to what he loves doing."

Jerry Lawler has faced several setbacks in his recovery over the past five months, but it was noted that anyone who ordered photo ops or autographs will be refunded.

Recent updates on the WWE Hall of Famer have been tough reading

The WWE Universe has pushed for Lawler to return to full health over the past few months, but a recent update from his long-time friend Jim Ross on his Grilling JR Podcast revealed the truth.

“I talked to Lawler just the other day. He’s still struggling with his health. He’s got good doctors, and they think they have identified many of the issues, but he’s not out of the woods yet in terms of achieving a good level of health.”

Lawler still has a long way to go when it comes to recovery, but everyone at Sportskeeda has the Hall of Famer in our thoughts and is praying for his eventual return to WWE TV in the near future.

