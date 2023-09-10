Unfortunate update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was forced to leave a scheduled appearance early yesterday and was admitted to the hospital for emergency surgery.

The 69-year-old star underwent surgery yesterday, and his wife, Debra, has since provided an update via Facebook. The procedure went well, and Duggan's family will continue to update fans about his condition.

"We want to thank everyone that came out yesterday as Jim was honored by the Glens Falls Firefighters Association and apologize to those that came after 3:30. Jim was taken to the hospital and admitted yesterday evening. He had emergency surgery this morning, and everything went well. We will reschedule tomorrow in Utica, MI, for a later time. We welcome your prayers, and we will continue to provide updates."

The former superstar was honored by the Glens Falls Firefighters Association over the weekend, where he served as a seasonal firefighter throughout the 1970s.

Jim Duggan has made headlines several times this year as he has documented his battle with prostate cancer. He also shared that his home was invaded last year.

The star revealed in December 2022 that he had detained a home invader at gunpoint after he had found a way to enter his property. This came after Duggan announced in May 2022 that he needed to continue cancer treatment that included radiation treatment and hormone shots in the hope that doctors had been able to find it early and treat it quickly.

WWE fans will now hold Duggan in their prayers as he fights to overcome this latest roadblock. Despite not appearing on TV for several years, he remains one of pro wrestling's most popular legends.

Everyone at Sportskeeda holds Jim Duggan in their prayers and hopes he can quickly overcome this latest obstacle.