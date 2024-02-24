"Unfortunately, plans changed" - WWE Superstar sends out an emotional message after missing Elimination Chamber: Perth

A WWE Superstar took to Twitter/X to break silence after missing the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event.

Bronson Reed lost his Elimination Chamber qualifying match to Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW. So, as a result, he did not make the trip to his home country.

Taking to Twitter/X, Reed sent out a message stating that he was originally set to be a part of the Elimination Chamber Match. He further revealed that plans were eventually changed because his wife welcomed their baby boy early:

"FULL DISCLOSURE: Originally, I was set to be at #WWEChamber. It would have been an incredible moment. Unfortunately, plans changed. But everything happens for a reason. My wife and I have had our baby early, I was supposed to miss the PLE to make sure I'm here for my family. Thank you for all your support. To all my friends and family who have reached out. To @TripleH for guiding me. Now I'm not just BIG ... I AM BIG, POPPA!" wrote Reed.

The Men's Elimination Chamber will feature LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens. The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match will face Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

