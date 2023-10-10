Unhappy WWE legend says his comments about Triple H were incorrectly reported

A WWE legend isn't happy over a bunch of reports based on his recent comments about Triple H.

Wrestling Twitter was recently abuzz with a baseless rumor stating that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were filing for divorce. This prompted a response from Kevin Nash, who clarified that the couple is happily married.

Several news outlets picked up Nash's words. On the latest edition of Kliq THIS, the WWE legend opened up about the reports and stated that some outlets added their own 'jargon' to his comments.

"So I'm going through the different wrestling things and how we talked about... Paul's divorce thing. But they put it in their own jargon where it's like... when I said it, I meant it as Paul is pi**ed off that they would... 'How dare they think I'm... my life's falling apart, I'm at my girls'...' Not like, 'Oh f***, I've been dragged to this... my daughters'...' Like, that's how I took it when I read it back," Nash said. [1:12:17-1:13:09]

Kevin Nash and Triple H have been the best of friends for decades at this point

The two veterans formed a close friendship back in the 90s. The duo, along with Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman, formed The Kliq back then. The two legends have feuded on various occasions.

In 2003, Kevin Nash challenged Triple H for his World Heavyweight title and thus kicked off a months-long feud. The rivalry ended when Nash lost a Hell In A Cell match at Bad Blood 2003.

Nash had another opportunity to win the belt inside the Elimination Chamber at SummerSlam 2003, but he also lost that match. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 as a solo act and as a member of the nWo in 2020.

